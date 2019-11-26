President Kovind greets nation on 70th anniversary of Constitution Day

While addressing in the Parliament on November 26, President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed his warm greeting on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the 'Constitution of India'. He wished all citizens of India and abroad on that occasion. He said, "I convey my warm greetings on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the 'Constitution of India', to all of you, and to all our fellow citizens in India and abroad."