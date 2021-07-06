President Kovind greets Comoros on its National Day

President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to his Comoros counterpart Col Azali Assoumani, the government, and its people on the country's National Day on July 6.

"On behalf of the Government, the people of India, and on my own behalf, I am delighted to extend our warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Comoros on the occasion of your National Day," read the Presidential statement.

India and Comoros enjoy close and friendly relations. As neighbours in the Indian Ocean, both share a common interest in ensuring well-being, development and prosperity in the region.

Comoros is a valued partner and friend of India. The participation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of Comoros at the Aero India 2021 and the IOR Defence Ministers Conclave in February 2021, has further strengthened bonds of friendship.

"I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to further deepen under your stewardship," said the President in a statement.

He further conveyed his best wishes for the good health and personal well-being of Comoros President Col Azali Assoumani as well as for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Comoros.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his wishes to his Comoros counterpart Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on the occasion.

"Warm felicitation to Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and the Government and people of Comoros on their National Day. Our ties will be guided by the SAGAR vision," tweeted Jaishankar.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. The policy was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2015. (ANI)