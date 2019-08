President Ram Nath Kovind met and felicitated freedom fighter on the 77th anniversary of Quit India Movement on August 08. Grand ceremony took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Venkaiah , PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, former PM Manmohan Singh, LS Speaker Om Birla also attended the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took blessings from the freedom fighters.