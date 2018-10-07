President Kovind embarks on three-day visit to Tajikistan

President Ram Nath Kovind embarked on a three-day visit to Tajikistan on Sunday. He was accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind. During his visit, President Kovind will meet Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, and Speaker of the Lower House (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Parliament. President Kovind will hold talks with the top leadership of the country to strengthen India's ties with the Central Asian country. The President will also address the Indian diaspora there.