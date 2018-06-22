President Kovind and his Cuban counterpart witness exchange of agreements between two nations

President Ram Nath Kovind and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed exchange of agreements between India-Cuba in Cuba's Havana. He also held delegation level talks with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel. Both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in biotechnology, renewable energy and traditional medicine. Cuba reiterated support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council. The Indian President along with the First Lady began their state visit to Cuba by paying homage to former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba. The Indian President is on a three-nation visit to Greece, Suriname and Cuba. Prior to Cuba, the Indian President visited Greece, Suriname and discussed issues of bilateral concerns with the concerned dignitaries of respective countries.