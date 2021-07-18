President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Mumbai mishaps

A visual of the collapsed building in Mumbai's Vikhroli (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai's Vikhroli and Chembur area on Sunday.

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties due to heavy rains in Chembur and Vikhroli, Mumbai. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish them all success in the relief and rescue work," he said in an official statement.

So far, 22 deaths have been reported in both incidents in Mumbai. Rescue operations are still underway.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 17 have been reported dead in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which reached the incident site for conducting rescue operations, said that due to a landslide a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur.

Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed anguish at the deaths. "Heartbroken accident in Mumbai's Chembur. Shocked by the information. I express my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences over the Chembur wall collapse incident.

"Anguished by the loss of precious lives due to a wall collapse in Chembur area of Mumbai city. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

In the incident that took place in Vikhroli, five people have been declared dead, Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) told ANI.

Due to incessant rains, several parts of Mumbai have reported waterlogging, disrupting routine movement of commuters.

Rainwater has even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of Mumbai.

On Saturday, the national weather forecast agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Orange alert in the city. (ANI)