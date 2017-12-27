President Kovind, CM Naidu attend IEA Centenary Conference's inauguration ceremony

President Ram Nath Kovind attended inauguration ceremony of Indian Economic Association (IEA) at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday. The inaugural event was also attended by Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu among others. Addressing the gathering, Naidu explained that the major topics of discussion in the conference will be development in the state. The IEA conference will have five sessions with five themes and a special session on the economy of Andhra Pradesh. Professors K Madhu Babu and N Sanjeeva Rao of ANU are the convener and co-convener of the special session on AP. The five themes that will be covered include: Pattern of development, Monetary and fiscal issues in development process, India and external world, Issues in distribution, Sectoral performance in agriculture, manufacturing and service.