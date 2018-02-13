President Kovind calls on participants of the youth fest-2018

Participants of the Youth Fest-2018 on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speaking at the event, President Kovind described participants of this fest as the Ambassadors of the Indian Red Cross Society, said when they go back to their respective states and regions, they should share their experiences at the Youth Fest with friends and motivate them to join the Red Cross movement too. He expressed happiness that such a youth-focused initiative has been taken by the Indian Red Cross Society which is the largest statutory humanitarian organisation in India. He also congratulated the Society for this initiative.