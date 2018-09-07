President Kovind attends Czech-India Business Forum

President Ram Nath Kovind attended Czech-India Business Forum in Prague. The event was attended by members from the Czech Chambers of Commerce and the Czech Association of Medium and Small Enterprises. 50 member delegation from Indian side, representing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Trade Promotion Council of India also participated in the Businsess Forum. President Kovind reached Prague, the capital of Czech Republic on the final leg of his three-nation visit. The President is on a 8-day, 3-nation tour to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech Republic.