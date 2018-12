President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady of India Savita Kovind arrived at Yangon International Airport on Wednesday on their second leg of two cities visit to Myanmar. Phyo Min Thein, Chief Minister of Yangon along with other dignitaries welcomed them. President Kovind's visit to Myanmar aims to continue India's high level engagements with Myanmar under the rubric of 'Act East Policy' and 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.