President Kovind approves imposition of Governor's rule in J and K

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday approved the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir with an immediate effect. Yesterday, Governor Narinder Nath Vohra forwarded his report to the President of India for the imposition of Governor's Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution. This came after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.