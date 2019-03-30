President Kovind appreciates Indian diaspora for preserving culture in Bolivia
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed Indian community event in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He appreciated the Indian community for their hard work and assimilating themselves with the local community of Bolivia peacefully. Speaking at the event, he said, "We value the role our diaspora is playing in the development of our nation. We want you to carry our message of friendship and do more to enhance business between India and Bolivia."