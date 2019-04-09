President Kovind announces NIRF, ARIIA 2019 Rankings

President Ram Nath Kovind announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings-2019 and the Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019. While addressing the meeting, he said, "I congratulate the institutions of research and higher education that have topped the rankings and won awards today. I also congratulate the officials of the ministry of HRD, the national board of accreditation and the information and the library networks centres for accomplishing the massive task of finalising these rankings."