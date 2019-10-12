President Jinping invited PM Modi to China for next summit: Vijay Gokhale

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held a press conference on Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to India. Briefing on President's Jinping visit, "The two leaders today had a conversation for almost 90 minutes, followed by delegation level talks and then lunch was hosted by PM Modi. A total of 6 hours of one to one meeting was held between the two leaders during this summit." He further added, "A new mechanism will be established to discuss trade, investment and services, at an elevated level. From China it will be the Vice Premier, Hu Chunhua and from India it will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman." Vijay Gokhale also announced that President Xi Jinping has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China for the next summit. PM Modi has accepted the invitation. Dates haven't been decided for the summit.