President greets Eritrea on its Independence Day

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday greeted the government and people of Eritrea on their 26th Independence Day.

In a message to his Eritrean counterpart Prisaias Afwerki, Mukherjee said: "On the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of Eritrea, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Eritrea."

"India and Eritrea have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations. I am confident that our bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened in the years to come, to the mutual benefit of our people," he said.

"Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Eritrea."

Eritrea achieved independence against the Ethiopian military regime on May 24, 1991.

--IANS

