President-elect Joe Biden picks Samantha Power, former United Nations envoy, for US aid post

Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power, the US ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, to run the US Agency for International Development.

That's the agency that oversees US foreign humanitarian and development aid.

Biden made the announcement Wednesday and said he was elevating the position to the National Security Council in the White House.

He called Power "a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity."

Power served as UN ambassador from 2013 to 2017.

She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book "A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide," about the US foreign policy response to genocide.

Also See: Joe Biden to pick Merrick Garland, judge Republicans snubbed for SC seat in 2016, as attorney-general

Plans for armed protest at all 50 state Capitols ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 Jan, warns FBI

US Congress set for tumultuous session; COVID-19, certifying Joe Biden's election to dominate proceedings

Read more on India by Firstpost.