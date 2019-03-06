Preparing to safeguard rights of people on Facebook ahead of LS polls: V P Joel Kaplan

As India is heading towards Lok Sabha elections, Facebook Vice-President Joel Kaplan met with IT Parliamentary Committee headed by Anurag Thakur in New Delhi to discuss how to protect users and safeguard citizen's rights on social media platform and asses role that they will play in upcoming elections. While speaking to ANI after meeting with Parliamentary IT Committee Facebook Vice-President, Joel Kaplan said, "We are very grateful to the honourable Parliamentary Committee for giving us opportunity to come and share how we are preparing for the Indian election and helping keep people in India safe on our platform."