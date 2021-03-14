Preparing For Government Jobs? Here Is Where You Can Apply This Week

Getting aÂ governmentÂ job is a prestigious opportunity for thousands of youth across India. Candidates who are preparingÂ for governmentÂ job exams canÂ applyÂ for several vacancies thisÂ weekÂ to fulfill their dream. If you are looking to apply for a government sector job, hereÂ is a vacancy released from several government departmentsÂ that you canÂ applyÂ for in the comingÂ week -

TNPSC Recruitment 2021:The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the joint engineering subordinate services examination 2021. The date of the examination has been fixed as June 6, 2021. Candidates who are willing toÂ applyÂ for TNPSC CSE 2021 canÂ applyÂ for the same by visiting the official site,Â tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 4. The examination will be conducted to fill 537 vacancies.

TNPSC CSE 2021 notification 2021

BSCB Recruitment 2021:Â The Bihar State Co-operative Bank (BSCB) has released a notification for the recruitment of office assistant or clerk posts in several District Central Co-operative Banks in Bihar. The submission of the online application process will close on March 26. A total of 200 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. Interested candidates canÂ applyÂ for the same by visiting the official website atÂ www.bscb.co.in.

BSCB Recruitment 2021 notification

UPMRC Recruitment 2021:Â Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Ltd has started the registration process for various executive and non-executive posts from March 11. Candidates willing toÂ applyÂ for the recruitment can do so by April 2 at the official website - www.upmetrorail.com. Over 290 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPMRC Recruitment Notification 2021Â

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021:Â India Post has released a recruitment notification for the posts of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, and dak sevaks under Gramin Dak Sevaks for Chhattisgarh and Kerala Circle. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 2,558 vacancies are available. Candidates canÂ applyÂ for the post atÂ www.appost.in till April 7, 2020.

Story continues

Indian Post Gramin Dak Sevak Notification 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021:Â Applications for the post of review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) have been invited by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to fill a total of 337 positions available. Candidates who are interested canÂ applyÂ for the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment 2021 by April 5 through online mode only by visiting the official website atÂ www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO, ARO Notification 2021

PPSC Recruitment 2021:Â Online applications have been invited by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for the recruitment of junior engineers in the Department of Water Resource. The commission has started accepting the registration process for the same from March 6 at the official websiteÂ www.ppsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing toÂ applyÂ can submit their application on or before March 27, 2021.

PPSC Notification 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021:The National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC Limited has announced to recruit experienced assistant engineers for electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation disciplines at its official websiteÂ www.ntpc.co.in. Interested candidates canÂ applyÂ for the same by visiting the official website of NTPC careers atÂ ntpccareers.netÂ till March 10. A total of 230 posts are on offer and the salary goes up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

NTPC Notification 201

Haryana Civil Services Exam 2021:Â The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to 156 vacancies in different departments. The commission has started accepting the online applications for the same from March 3 onwards. Candidates who are interested canÂ applyÂ for the same by visiting the official website atÂ www.hpsc.gov.inbefore April 2, 11.55 pm.

HCSE 2021 Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2021:Â The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Indian Forest Service Examination 2021 and Civil Service Prelims Examination 2021. Candidates who are willing toÂ applyÂ for the examination can register online atÂ www.upsc.gov.intill 6 pm on March 24.Â Â A total of 712 vacancies are advertised for Civil Services Exam and 110 are for Indian Forest Services Exam.

UPSC CSE/IFS Notifiation 2021

DSSSB Recruitment 2021:Â An official notification has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announcing as many as 1809 vacancies in various departments of the DelhiÂ government. Candidates who want toÂ applyÂ for the same can fill the online application form provided on the official website of DSSSB atÂ www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will start on March 15 and will close on April 14.

DSSSB Notification 2021