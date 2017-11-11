Prepared for Jamshedpur FC: Lalthlamuana

Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) NorthEast United FC captain Robert Lalthlamuana on Saturday asserted that his side had a good exposure during the pre-season tour and are ready to take on Jamshedpur FC in their inaugural fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4.

The Guwahati outfit, coached by Portuguese Joao De Deus, played six friendly matches at Antalya in Turkey -- winning one, losing two and drawing three.

"I think the camp went very well. We improved a lot from our first match that we played this season. We are prepared to face Jamshedpur FC because we played a lot of competitive matches in Turkey," Lalthlamuana said.

The Guwahati outfit will take on the debutant side on November 18 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here.

--IANS

sam/dg