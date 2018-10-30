Preparations underway for unveiling world's tallest Statue of Unity

Touted as the world's tallest statue, preparations for unveiling the Statue of Unity are underway in Kevadiya Village in Gujarat's Narmada. The Statue of Unity, statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Patel's 143rd anniversary on October 31. The monumental statue has a staggering height of 240 metres (182 metres of statue and 58 metres of base). It is twice the size of US's 'Statue of Liberty'. Sardar Patel, popularly known as 'Iron Man', took the initiative in integrating all the princely states into the Indian Union after India attained independence. The monument also hosts a valley of flowers, a museum, an exhibition displaying the life of Sardar Patel, the history of freedom struggle, and gives insight about the tribal population in the area. The statue is set against the gleaming basalt rocks of the Vindhyachal and Satpura hills, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on an island, Sadhu Bet in river Narmada.