Preparations underway for Jayalalithaa's 2nd death anniversary in Chennai

Preparations to mark the second death anniversary of the doyen of South Indian politics and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa are in full swing. Hoardings paying tribute to the leader were installed across Chennai. She was fondly called 'Amma' by her party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and followers. Amma's memorial at the Marina Beach was decked in flowers. Jayalalithaa suffered from a prolonged disease which finally ended with a cardiac arrest on December 05, 2016. The entire state had come to a standstill after her death. The political emptiness that her death created is felt even today by her party members and followers.