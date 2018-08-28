Preparations on for Modi's Egypt visit: Envoy

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Preparations are on in full swing through diplomatic channels for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Egypt, Egyptian Ambassador to India Hatem Tageldin said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a business event here, Tageldin said though the dates for the visit have not been fixed yet, "a large number of agreements are being worked out".

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister during his visit to India in 2016.

The Ambassador said that Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had also called on Modi during his visit to India in March for the India-Egypt Joint Commission Meeting.

"The Prime Minister confirmed to our Foreign Minister about accepting the invitation," he said.

With defence and security being key areas of cooperation in the India-Egypt relationship, Tageldin said that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also visit his country.

"We are interested in defence production in India as also training of our armed forces," he said.

He said that Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan will also visit Egypt to attend the UN Biodiversity Conference in the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in November.

Earlier, in his address to the gathering at the event held to mark the opening of a production facility in India of Egyptian paints manufacturing company Kapci Coatings, Tageldin described India-Egypt ties as "exceptional".

"Egypt and India share exceptional ties that go back many years starting with NAM (Non-Aligned Movement)," he said.

"It is now time for the business communities to play their role in boosting the bilateral ties."

Pointing out that Modi and Egyptian El-Sisi have already met four times after assuming office in 2014, the Ambassador expressed confidence that the bilateral relations are set to be enhanced with a favourable economic climate.

--IANS

ab/nir