Preparations in full swing at Drass War Memorial to celebrate 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the anniversary of the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. Located on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, the Drass War Memorial was built in 2014 by the Indian Army to commemorate the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought the Kargil war. On July 26 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts in Kargil which had been captured by Pakistani intruders. Memorial is situated at a staggering altitude of 15,000 feet above sea level.