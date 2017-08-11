Premier League: When and where to watch Gameweek 1 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the coverage of the Premier League's Gameweek 1 matches

It has been just over three months since Antonio Conte completed Chelsea's turnaround from finishing 10th in the 2015/16 campaign to be crowned champions in the 2016/17 season and now Premier League is back again for its 25th edition.

With transfer records getting shattered, and some headline breaking signings done, the new season of the coveted league is set to begin as Community Shield winners Arsenal face off former champions Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Arsenal had the upper hand over Leicester in both the matches. At the King Power stadium, the tie resulted in a draw and at the Emirates, Arsenal won 1-0.

The pressure is once again on Arsene Wenger as his team will look to build momentum right from game one. Arsenal will enjoy the home advantage but things can turn upside down against a tricky opposition like Leicester.

Elsewhere, defending champions Chelsea will be hosting Burnley in their opening match. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be traveling to Falmer Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion, who are making their debut in top flight English football.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will travel to Watford to play their first match of the season on Saturday while Manchester United will take on West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Premier League is once again ready to capture the imagination of millions around the world.

Here's all you need to know about watching the matches for the first week

>Schedule of English Premier League matches for Gameweek 1:

>On Saturday:

Arsenal vs Leicester City, Emirates Stadium at 12:15 am IST

Watford vs Liverpool, Vicarage Road at 5:00 pm IST

Everton vs Stoke City, Goodison Park at 7:30 pm IST

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield, Selhurst Park at 7:30 pm IST

Southampton vs Swansea City, St. Mary's Stadium at 7:30 pm IST

West Brom vs AFC Bournemouth, the Hawthorns at 7:30 pm IST

Chelsea vs Burnley, Stamford Bridge, at 7:30 pm IST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City, Falmer Stadium at 10:00 pm IST

>On Sunday:

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Saint James' Park at 6:00 pm IST

Manchester United vs West Ham United, Old Trafford at 8:30 pm IST

>Which are the English Premier League matches that will be telecast on TV?

The English Premier League matches that will be on TV are " Arsenal vs Leicester City, Watford vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Burnley and Brighton vs Manchester City on Saturday and both the matches on Sunday will be on TV.

>Which are the channels that will do a live telecast of the English Premier League matches? The match will be broadcast live on television by matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and HD 1.

>Where can you follow the match online?

The matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.