Premier League: West Brom's Nacer Chadli, Oliver Burke doubt to start in West Ham clash due to injuries

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis will take a late call on midfielders Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke's fitness ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

Chadli missed West Brom's 3-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday with a thigh strain while Burke has failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

"We've got one or two little knocks but we won't know until tomorrow if they'll be ok. Chadli is one and so is Oliver Burke," Pulis told a news conference on Friday.

Pulis said defender Gareth McAuley might also need to undergo a fitness test. He returned from a thigh injury by playing for the club's under-23 team this week.

"We are pleased he has got a 45 minutes in and had a week's training which is a bonus for us. Whether he is ready to go on Saturday we will have to wait and see."

West Brom had posted two wins and a draw before losing at Brighton. The manager said the club had been "brought down to earth" by last weekend's result.

"The important thing is to wash that defeat away. We've got a chance to put it right tomorrow against West Ham."

Pulis paid tribute to midfielder Gareth Barry as the 36-year-old could equal former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs' record of 632 Premier League appearances on Saturday.

"I've always rated him but you don't realise how good he is until you work with him," Pulis said.

"Great lad. Gareth has probably been our best player in the games he has been involved in. He's been an outstanding, consistent performer."

West Ham began their Premier League campaign with three successive away defeats before downing Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home on Monday.

"West Ham have got a lot of matchwinners in their squad," Pulis said. "They might be where they are but I don't expect them to stay there."