Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen joins Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan

The 23-year-old, who only scored twice in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur, will travel to Istanbul on Friday with a view to completing a loan switch for the rest of the season.

>London: Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is set to join Fenerbahce on loan after failing to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's side, the Turkish club said in a statement on Friday.

The Dutch forward, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in July 2016, was left out of Spurs' Champions League squad after the Londoners signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea.

"Our club has agreed a loan deal in principle for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and Holland national team striker Vincent Janssen," read a Fenerbahce statement.

"The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport at 12.30 pm today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul."

Fenerbahce had also been linked with a loan move for Chelsea's exiled forward Diego Costa.