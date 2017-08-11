Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose apologises for commenting on club's transfer policy

>London: Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has apologised for an outspoken interview he gave ahead of the new Premier League season.

The England international risked angering the London club's supporters by revealing on Thursday he wanted to "play up north" before his career was finished.

He also appeared to question Spurs' transfer policy, saying he hoped a couple of "well-known players" would be joining the club soon.

The 27-year-old full-back also told The Sun newspaper on Thursday that "time is running out to win trophies" and that he had "one big contract left", adding: "I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth".

But in a statement released by his agents, Base Soccer, on Friday, the currently injured Rose said: "Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans. I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino welcomed Rose's contrition.

"It was good for him (Rose) to apologise. Now we move on," he said.

"I haven't spoken to him today because he's injured and is recovering from his problems.

"We have different timings and dynamics at the training ground. I'm sure I'll see him tomorrow.

"The player is calm and we're calm. I forgive him and now we move on."

Pochettino added any disciplinary action was "in the club's hands" but stressed how Rose remained a member of his first-team squad.

"Last summer he signed a five-year contract," the Argentinian said. "It's not a problem for myself. He's our player.

"Of course (he has a future). Nothing has changed in my vision or perception here. The moment he apologised we moved on and it was the past."

Rose, born in the northern English county of Yorkshire, has been linked with a move to Tottenham's London rivals Chelsea, the Premier League champions, as well as Manchester United.

However, he told The Sun he had no desire to leave Spurs just yet.

Tottenham finished second in the Premier League last season after coming third in 2015 but they have yet to win a major trophy since Pochettino took charge in 2014. View More