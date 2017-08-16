Premier League: Spanish striker Joselu joins newly promoted Newcastle United from Stoke City on 3-year deal

Joselu began his career with Celta Vigo and has also played for Real Madrid, Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover.

>London: Rafael Benitez's frustration at missing out on several transfer targets abated a little as Spanish striker Joselu on Wednesday agreed a move to Newcastle United from Stoke City.

The 27-year-old, who scored just four times for Stoke in 27 appearances, cost Newcastle a reported £5 million and signed a three year contract.

"I feel very happy because I have signed for a very big club," he told the club website.

"I'm very happy to be part of this club, and so excited. I'm looking forward to getting to know my team-mates, the city, the training ground, the stadium and all the supporters," added Joselu, who spent last season on loan with Deportivo La Coruna.

Joselu, who will compete with Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic for a place up front, is Benitez's sixth summer signing but the former Liverpool manager has expressed his frustration at missing out on other targets such as Arsenal's misfiring Spaniard Lucas Perez.

Benitez, who has clashed with controversial owner Mike Ashley over Newcastle's close season transfer activity, said Joselu could sparkle.

"We have known Joselu since his days at the Real Madrid academy, and we know that he has the potential to do well for us," Benitez told the club website.

"Obviously he has experience of English football and the Premier League and that was another thing we took into consideration."

"We think if we can exploit his full potential he will be a good signing for us."

"He knows and accepts the challenge we've given him at Newcastle United and he's keen to come and fight for a position in the team."

Joselu began his career with Celta Vigo and has also played for Real Madrid, Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover.

He joins other new signings Christian Atsu, French defender Florian Lejeune, who is out for several weeks after being injured in the opening defeat by Tottenham, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.

Stoke moved quickly to fill the void left by Joselu's departure as they signed another Spanish forward, Jese on a year's loan from Paris Saint-Germain.