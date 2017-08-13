Premier League: Sam Vokes hails Burnley's 'massive win' against defending champions Chelsea

"It was always going to be tough here but we got our heads down and put in a performance," Vokes added.

>London: Burnley goal-hero Sam Vokes said his side had achieved a "huge win" after they launched their Premier League season with a remarkable 3-2 victory away to reigning champions Chelsea on Saturday.

Vokes scored twice for the Clarets at Stamford Bridge in a match where Chelsea were reduced to nine men after new club captain Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were both sent off.

Burnley were 3-0 up before half-time, Vokes scoring either side of Stephen Ward's goal, and although Chelsea threatened to claim a share of the spoils, the visitors held on to all three points.

"We were sloppy at times but we ground the result out and we're delighted as a result," Vokes told the BBC.

It was not until April that northwest side Burnley enjoyed an away win in the Premier League last season and the significance of Saturday's victory in London was not lost on Vokes.

"That's a huge result " a lot was made of our away form last season," he said. "So that result is huge, a massive win for us at the start of the season."

Meanwhile Burnley's former Chelsea midfielder Jack Cork said: "They made it hard for us in the second half but a win's a win and we've got three points on the board."

"Stephen Ward has a wand of a left foot " it was a great strike, a great goal!

"At 3-0 up we should have made it safer, but we got there in the end. It's always good to have a good start in the Premier League " it means a lot to us and to all the fans that came here and those at home." View More