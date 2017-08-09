Premier League preview: Tottenham have avoided crazy spending, but will Wembley voodoo continue?

Spend some money. Any money. On anyone. Just sign somebody.

To all such talk, Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy have calmly said no. As a whirlwind transfer window rumbles on, Spurs have chosen to stay away from the storm. The frenzy has made only faint overtures to the North London club.

Spurs' fellow title contenders have responded in confused tones. Why would Pochettino and his staff not join this party? Everybody they know wants to go to this party. But Spurs keep the door shut, only letting Kyle Walker go out when they got the desired value for him.

Antonio Conte spoke about Tottenham. He thought that if Spurs do not make the Champions League next season, "it's not a tragedy." Pochettino and his side's ambitions exist on a lower plane, according to the Italian.

Jose Mourinho spoke about Tottenham too. Unlike Conte, he's impressed that Spurs has managed to keep all their top players. Mourinho expects the Lilywhites to be in the title mix.

Pochettino, of course, has spoken about Tottenham. He's not worried, not just yet. If Pochettino's work is to be trusted, there is plenty of room for optimism. Spurs finished second last season with 86 points; Leicester City won the league with five fewer points the season before. Every campaign under Pochettino has brought conspicuous improvements.

But the Argentinean manager knows the rules of the game. You spend to improve. Spurs may have chosen to keep quiet till now but it would be quite remarkable if that does not change by the end of August. Kieran Trippier's injury in the friendly against Juventus on Saturday laid bare the issues in the right-back department.

Walker was sold for a hefty sum and if Trippier is out for a few weeks, next in line is the ironically named Kyle Walker-Peters. He won the under-20 World Cup this summer but the youngster is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs. Pochettino's diffidence over Walker-Peters' readiness may finally force his hand in the transfer market.

It is unclear whether Spurs will also need to replace the trio of Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio, who returned to clubs where they spent time on loan last season. Pochettino has insisted that he will look to strengthen the squad's depth only if the incoming player can put pressure on his first-choice XI.

But to improve the squad, Spurs will need to break the bank. It is true that the north London side's financial might is not comparable to their title rivals. The wage ceiling at Spurs is set at £100,000-a-week while Moussa Sissoko was the club's record signing last summer at £30 million (and he may leave too after falling out with Pochettino earlier in the summer). The stratosphere is not where Tottenham reside.

Although Ross Barkley has been constantly linked to Spurs over the summer, it is unlikely that the club will break the bank for him. As for the other options, there are not many. Pochettino discussed the problem a few days ago.

"We have to find the right balance but I can honestly say it is not impacting us on transfer activity because we are not yet in a place where we have found a player that we want to buy who we cannot afford to buy."

Even the link with Alvaro Morata was exploratory as the Spaniard was not sure he could replace Harry Kane as Tottenham's prime striker, according to Pochettino. Indeed, if a player's so good that Spurs pay big money for him, why would he want to sit on the bench? That explains the core tussle which has marked Pochettino's transfer activity. The exceptional performance by his preferred XI has left very little room for new arrivals to break in.

Not many would be willing to bide their time like Ben Davies or Trippier. Davies finds himself in the starting XI now on account of Danny Rose's extended absence owing to injury while Trippier is the first choice right-back after Walker's departure. Under Pochettino, patience has been rewarded. However, it remains to be seen whether the manager's patience will wear thin if Spurs end the summer transfer window with zero acquisitions.

Of course, this season, it will not just be the new arrivals who will have to adjust. Looming large over Spurs' campaign is the Wembley question. Last season, Pochettino's men managed to win only one of their five matches at the venue. The upcoming campaign will be played entirely at the Wembley Stadium but Pochettino has suggested that the issue is a red-herring.

Read More