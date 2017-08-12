Premier League preview: Can Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool buck the second-season syndrome?

Considering Liverpool’s track record of falling apart after one good season, a top-four finish in the league along with a deep run in the Champions League should be sufficient for this season to be filed under ‘progress’.

>Where the club stood in May

Liverpool showed progress last season, the club's first full one under manager Jurgen Klopp, by finishing in fourth place and thus qualifying for the Champions League (qualifying stages) for only the second time in eight years.

Come end of May, though, the shortcomings that needed to be addressed in the transfer window were evident. Even in a season without European football, the Reds squad was stretched and needed depth in all departments. Injury to even one key first-choice player like Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson weakened the attack significantly. Thus, both a forward player and a central midfielder were required to boost the ranks.

But the more pressing need was to strengthen the defence. Throughout the season, Reds' sensational attacking play was neutralised by shoddy defending. Liverpool needed a central defender to replace or compete with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip while a left-back was also the need of the hour. James Milner, a makeshift left-back, had played in that position all of last season.

>A summer marred by misses

Winger Mohamed Salah joined from AS Roma as an addition in attack and Andy Robertson was signed from Hull City to end the search for a left-back. Dominic Solanke, a 19-year-old striker who starred in England's FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph this summer with four goals, was also roped in from Chelsea and earmarked for the future (though his excellent preseason performances may earn him appearances this season).

So far so good.

However, at the time of writing, the club appears to have failed in landing its biggest two targets: Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, whose transfer has proven to be an extraordinary failure, and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, whose club refuses to budge even after multiple bids. This is in contrast to last year, when Liverpool's preparations had been much smoother with all the main transfer targets wrapped up before the last week of July (some were signed even prior to the window).

In Van Dijk's case, the club embarrassed itself by allegedly approaching the defender illegally, forcing Southampton to lodge a complaint with the league which then led to the Merseyside club issuing a public apology for its actions. Liverpool and transfer troubles? An old bond. In 2012, the club was forced to apologise to Fulham for tapping-up Clint Dempsey while in April this year, the club was handed a ban on registering academy players.

On the bright side, no key player has departed in this window although reports coming out of Spain have suggested that Coutinho is firmly on Barcelona's radar after the Catalan club lost Neymar in astonishing fashion. Among the renowned players, only Lucas Leiva, who was past his sell-by date, exited the club this summer after 10 years at Anfield.

>Bucking the second-season syndrome?

When Liverpool finished the league in second position in 2009 and 2014 and qualified for the Champions League, the club finished the following season in seventh and sixth places respectively. It's a worrying trend that wasn't helped with the departures of key players, Xabi Alonso in 2009 and Luis Suarez in 2014. This is why keeping hold of Coutinho is vital for the club. A season of progress must be consolidated both on and off the pitch.

In fact, during the 2014/15 campaign, Brendan Rodgers, the Reds manager at the time, sacrificed Champions League matches to focus on the league, which was a rather humiliating prospect for a club of Liverpool's stature. The club will hope to have a squad strong enough to cope on all fronts this time around.

>Champions League is back at Anfield!

Only Real Madrid (12 titles) and AC Milan (7) have won the European Cup more times than Liverpool with five titles (Barcelona and Bayern Munich too have five each). To be competing in Europe's elite competition should be a bare minimum for a club of such European pedigree though the increasingly difficult level of competition in England has meant that all top English clubs have missed out on qualifying for this competition at least once in the recent years.

Klopp's men have drawn German club Hoffenheim, who had beaten Bayern in April and finished fourth in Bundesliga last year, in the play-off stages starting next week. It's likely to be a nervy two-legged affair but with the second leg at Anfield, with the aura of countless famous European nights, the Reds have an advantage and remain hot favourites to win the tie.

