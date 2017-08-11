Premier League preview: Will Arsenal's prioritisation of pragmatism over idealism reap rich dividends?

There's plenty of reason to believe that the newfound pragmatism will help Arsenal win the biggest battle of all: The mental battle against themselves

Groundhog Day is over.

Well, in a way.

The cycle of Arsenal Football Club challenging briefly for the title and then falling away spectacularly, before mounting a last-minute rally to finish among the top four " ergo, qualifying for the following season's Champions League " was broken in the 2016-17 season. The Gunners finished fifth and out of the top four for the first time since manager ArsÃ¨ne Wenger replaced Bruce Rioch all those years ago. This is a whole new situation for a team almost monotonously accustomed to playing Europe's heavyweights every year.

Arsenal league standings under ArsÃ¨ne Wenger Infogram

And when the final whistle blew on 21 May, leaving Arsenal in fifth place despite defeating Everton 3-1 on a memorable sunny afternoon, a future of woe and misery was predicted from all quarters. Whether or not Wenger would stay on as manager seemed more unclear with every passing day, but that was resolved (for the next two years, at least) swiftly after the FA Cup victory. Whether or not Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ãzil and (to an arguably lesser extent) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay, however, are issues that persist. Not to mention the debate around what to do with Jack Wilshere, Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and other such members of a rather large squad, by Wenger's own admission. At the end of the day, it's quite possible that Arsenal could find themselves going from a flabby squad to a rather emaciated one, unable to even challenge on one front, leave alone three.

Nevertheless, all of these are issues that will presumably be dealt with, one way or another, over the next 20 days before the transfer window shuts. But, enough doom and gloom, the new season is hours away and there are plenty of reasons for Gooners to be quietly " or loudly, it's entirely up to you " optimistic.

The 2016-17 season saw Wenger fall victim repeatedly to some of the worst abuse and rancour witnessed during his tenure, and it's safe to say that the vitriol trickled down into the changing room and had an effect on the team's morale, motivation and ultimately, performances. By the time the players had decided to put it all aside and get on with the game, it was too late for Arsenal to salvage anything but another Round-of-16 elimination in the Champions League, a fifth place finish in the league, and a record 13th FA Cup win.

However, what this does mean is that the team will not have the pressure and fatigue that accompanies football on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, allowing them to focus a great deal more on the Premier League " like Chelsea last season and Leicester City in the season before last. Sure, there's Europa League fixtures to get through, but it would be peculiar indeed if we didn't see Wenger give second-string and junior players minutes in fixtures played in obscure parts of the continent... and often on blocks of ice masquerading as pitches. This is a definite plus given the susceptibility of Arsenal players to injury and the frequency of exhausting three-game weeks and five-game fortnights that being part of the Champions League brings with it.

>So how's it going to be different this time?

Every season, there's the popular refrain among fans " the non-AAA segment, that is " that this will be the season when the barren look of the trophy cabinet will undergo an overhaul; that this will be the season when Arsenal finally live up to all that potential; and that this will be the season when Wenger lifts the league title " something he hasn't done since 15 May, 2004. By November, this hope turns a little bleaker; by February, bleaker still; and by April or so, any remaining semblance of hope gets dashed to the ground. And then when the season is wrapped up, pundits, former players and critics point to that old chestnut of 'leadership' or the lack thereof in Arsenal ranks.

And they will likely be screaming themselves hoarse about that this season too, but there will be a marked difference on-field. Is it because Arsenal have acquired leaders (that meet the expectations of the Mark Lawrensons, Graeme Sounesses and Roy Keanes of the world) in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac? No. It's because the evolution of Wenger's thinking " glimpses of which were visible over the past few seasons " has finally manifested itself in a tangible form. His shift from idealism to pragmatism first became apparent with the signings of the likes of such players as Ãzil, Sanchez and Petr Cech. All of whom were the finished article and not the sort of unpolished gems Wenger normally acquires on the cheap. Sure, Cech only cost £10 million, but this was an instance of Wenger buying the wisdom of experience over the exuberance of youth.

