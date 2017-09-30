Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino says there is no need to rest Harry Kane ahead of Huddersfield clash

Harry Kane has scored nine goals in five games, including a hat-trick at APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday

>London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has no plans to rest Harry Kane as the striker seeks to plunder more goals to put pressure on the Manchester clubs at the top of the Premier League.

The England forward, in a rich vein of form in domestic and European competition, has scored nine goals in five games, including a hat-trick at APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Glenn Hoddle, recently voted Tottenham's greatest player, said Kane could become the club's best-ever striker, an opinion shared by Pochettino.

"Harry is still so young," said the Spurs boss. "For me he is one of the best strikers in the world. He is so young and can improve.

"He is a professional. (It is) difficult to find many words to describe Harry but he is one of the best in the world.

"But we cannot put such pressure on Harry as he is so young. They are completely different players, different positions, different styles. It will not help Harry if we start talking about comparing him."

Pochettino, whose side travel to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on Saturday, has no plans to protect the 24-year-old for the bigger games and has confirmed he will not be given a break just yet.

"Maybe in the future we will decide to rotate. But at the moment he is in a very good condition," he added.

"We will hope to avoid any injury with any player. Harry is showing a great condition and there is no reason to rotate or rest him."

Tottenham, fourth in the table after six games, five points off the pace, will be without Mousa Dembele at the weekend due to a new ankle injury, which is separate from a previous foot problem.

Victor Wanyama (knee) remains sidelined while Serge Aurier is suspended. Christian Eriksen is expected to returning following illness, although Harry Winks could keep his place.

Huddersfield will once again be without former Montpellier striker Steve Mounie as he recovers from a heel injury but manager David Wagner has indicated that the forward will be fit again for the next match, at Swansea City on 14 October.

Huddersfield, enjoying their first season in the English top flight since 1971-72, are safely in mid-table, with nine points.

However, they have not won any of their past four league matches and they have a tough run coming up, with matches against Manchester United and Liverpool in October.

Wagner's side are proving difficult to beat, having conceded only three goals and German centre-back Christopher Schindler was once again outstanding as they drew 0-0 at Burnley last week.

"Tottenham are a top-six side who everybody expects to do well," said Wagner. "This is the first time we have an opponent of this quality.

"It's the next step but this group so far has taken every step as well as they could have done. We are looking to see if we can take the next step."