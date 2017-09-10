Premier League: Manchester United went 'behind my back' to replace me with Jose Mourinho, says Louis van Gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says the club went behind his back in replacing him with Jose Mourinho in 2016.

The 66-year-old Dutchman was shown the door within 48 hours after winning the FA Cup, and less than a week later Mourinho was appointed.

"They told me only after it was leaked out, it was the biggest disappointment of my life. United put my head in a noose and I was publicly placed on the gallows," Van Gaal told Dutch paper Algemeen Dagblad.

The former Dutch national coach, however, stayed quiet after his sacking, and this was his first interview after his Old Trafford exit.

He was appointed as United boss in May 2014 after finishing third in the 2014 World Cup. Having won seven national titles with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AZ Alkmaar, his appointment did not raise eyebrows.

United finished a disappointing fourth in the Premier League in his first season in charge and qualified for the Champions League. In the second season they won the FA Cup, but they finished a disappointing fifth in the league and had to settle for Europa League qualification.

"The pressure was enormous with my head in the noose and they went right behind my back. United did not discuss this with me. If they had come to me with the Mourinho plan then I could have said 'OK, let's give it everything for the last six months, complete commitment to each other and the team and then Jose Mourinho can take over," said Van Gaal.

"They could have saved the last year of my salary by doing that but after what happened I made them pay every penny."

It is reported that the Manchester club paid out £8.4 million to Van Gaal following his departure and his backroom staff.