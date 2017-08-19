Premier League: Manchester United Visit Swansea, Liverpool Host Crystal Palace

United come into this match at the back of a 4-0 thumping of West Ham United last week.

New Delhi: Manchester United visit Swansea City in the early kick off while Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.

United come into this match at the back of a 4-0 thumping of West Ham United last week and will look to continue their impressive form.

Liverpool on the other hand were held to a 3-3 draw by Watford last week.

Manchester United will be without injured trio Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo. Summer acquisition Victor Lindelof could be left out of the squad while he adapts to the English game, as said by their manager Jose Mourinho.

Ahead of the clash, Swansea manager Paul Clement was speaking to BBC and remained optimistic after the sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson.

“My message to the fans would be that the club wants to move forward, we want to improve our squad and our style. It is a big challenge replacing Gylfi [Sigurdsson], but I hope we can potentially bring in two or three players to strengthen us in various positions. We don’t have superstars here, everyone gives their best for each other”, he said.

Speaking on the transfer plans to BBC, United boss Mourinho said, “I don’t think we are [still after a wide player] unless something happens to put us in the market again.”

“My plans were four signings but I also told them to be cool, there is no pressure from me, do what you think is best for the club. I am happy with the squad we have. I am ready to go without the fourth player”, he added.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Merseyside as the Reds look to win their first match at Anfield in 2017/18.

Tuesday’s 2-1 win in Hoffenheim has helped lift the mood significantly in the Reds camp, especially after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s starring role, and the Reds now have one foot in the Champions League knockout stages.

However, Crystal Palace have always remained a thorn in the Reds pursuit for victory. The Eagles have won on their last three trips to Anfield, with last season’s 2-1 win in April almost threatened to derail Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

Liverpool will look to add more misery to Frank de Boer’s side as they come into this match after a 3-0 thrashing at home to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Other Fixtures

Saturday

Swansea City vs Manchester United 5 PM (IST)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 7:30 PM (IST)

Bournemouth vs Watford 7:30 PM (IST)

Southampton vs West Ham 7:30 PM (IST)

Leicester City vs Brighton 7:30 PM (IST)

Burnley vs West Brom 7:30 PM (IST)

Stoke City vs Arsenal 7:30 PM (IST)

Sunday

Huddersfield vs Newcastle 6:00 PM (IST)

Tottenham vs Chelsea 8:30 PM

Tuesday

Manchester vs Everton 12:15 AM (IST)