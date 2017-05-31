Premier League: Manchester United aren't willing to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid, claim reports

Manchester United have made clear that they have no intention of letting Real Madrid target David De Gea leave Old Trafford this summer, according to ESPN FC.

De Gea was signed from Atletico Madrid six years ago by Sir Alex Ferguson and his recent heroics have caught the eye of the Spanish capital, with Real interested in signing a player they come close to buying in 2015.

According to British reports, a deal worth £29 million plus Keylor Navas was agreed between the two clubs but due to incomplete paperwork, the move failed before the deadline. The Spaniard instead signed a new four-year deal with an option to extend it by a season under Loius van Gaal's stewardship.

Despite interest rebuilding from Real's camp, it looks like United are in a much stronger position than two years.

The 26-year-old is said to be happy with manager Jose Mourinho and with Champions League football next season, the move looks unlikely.

The future of United captain Wayne Rooney and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future remains unclear, while Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia have recently signed new deals.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is said to be top of his summer wishlist, while Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, Burnley defender Michael Keane and Chelsea's Nemanja Matic are also reported to be on United's radar.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in a position to break the bank again to sign star players.

Yet despite the posturing between both the clubs, the decision is ultimately down to the player. Being among the highest earners at the club, he has admitted his appreciation for the support he has received from fans after coming so close to leaving. He was won over by Mourinho's charm last summer and sources have told ESPN FC he is satisfied United are showing the right ambition. View More