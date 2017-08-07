Premier League: Manchester City need stronger title challenge with Pep Guardiola's reputation on the line

In December 2015, Bayern Munich confirmed that Josep "Pep" Guardiola would leave them at the end of the 2015-16 season. At the time, Guardiola " one of the world's most celebrated football managers " had not revealed where his next destination would be. He had been here before; in 2012, he had announced his decision to step down from Barcelona and hand over the reins to his assistant Tito Vilanova. He then took a year's sabbatical to "recharge his batteries" in New York. His decision to leave Barcelona stirred the pot of speculation that was his next destination. Naturally, clubs around Europe were angling for the poster boy of modern-day football and were devising their own strategies to land him.

For their part, Manchester City signed Txiki Begiristain " the former Barcelona sporting director who made Guardiola the manager in 2008 " as their new Director of football. They also had Ferran Soriano, another Barcelona old timer who was now their CEO. With these two appointments in place, they hoped to nab Guardiola. However, in the January 2013, the Spaniard chose Bayern Munich as his next destination. City though would not be denied three years later when he was confirmed as Manuel Pellegrini's successor while the latter was still in the post. Notably, the club said that the negotiations with Guardiola were "a recommencement of discussions that were curtailed in 2012", no doubt a nod to their excessive fluttering of eyelashes in Guardiola's direction.

Football fans watching Manchester City would have surely wondered what the fuss about getting Pep Guardiola was all about after last season's showings. Yes, Guardiola's squad finished in third place with 78 points, well ahead of Pellegrini's fourth-place finish with 66 points. But it is also true that the Chilean's squad was in the neighbourhood of the top of the Premier League table until the 17th matchday when they lost 2-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates. He certainly can't be faulted for a poor showing in the latter half of the season considering that the squad knew he was on the way out.

On the other hand, Guardiola's troops hit the ground running with six straight swashbuckling victories in the league. The fans were purring in appreciation as well, but it all came apart. City wouldn't occupy the top spot of the table after the 10th matchday. Guardiola also suffered embarrassing losses in the league, most notably to Everton and Leicester City. The latter defeat was particularly damning " City were 2-0 down inside four minutes against the struggling Foxes (and not the side which played like the title holders), and only two late goals salvaged the embarrassing scoreline and dignity (if any).

Manchester City had something to cheer in the cup competitions under Pellegrini as well: they finished first in their UEFA Champions league (UCL) group and progressed to the semi-finals for the first time ever in their history. In contrast, Guardiola's team finished second (albeit, with an impressive 3-1 result against Barcelona), and limped out of the competition in the Round of 16 against Monaco. Pellegrini also had a League cup victory to show compared to Guardiola's bare cupboard " the first time that the Spaniard had faced such a situation in his illustrious career so far. The man himself didn't mince his words at his own side's trophyless performance in his first season. It would have certainly been interesting to see his employers' reaction had he not succeeded in securing fourth place in the league last season, but a late rally of four wins on the trot meant that his side nosed ahead of his rivals.

There are many managerial conundrums facing Guardiola this season. Last year, Joe Hart was shipped out to Torino after he didn't fit the mould of the "sweeper keeper" that he favours. But the man who replaced him, Claudio Bravo, had a torrid time between the sticks with a series of high-profile errors. Also, Bravo moved from Barcelona after a tussle for the numero uno slot with Marc-Andre ter Stegen; how is he going to respond to an expensive 35 million GBP recruit in Ederson?

Full-backs were going to be another area of reinforcement with all the four moving on from the club. With more than 120 million GBP being spent on Kyle Walker, Danilo, and Benjamin Mendy this has been nothing short of major surgery, with one more hole of back-up fullback yet to be filled. Similarly, millions have been spent on finding Vincent Kompany's central defensive partner/long term replacement, but various City managers have been none the wiser after expensive outlays on Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala (now back from loan) and John Stones. Given City's troubles at the back, Guardiola will certainly fret over the 31-year-old's fitness and hope that he will be able to feature in more than 10 league matches this season.

