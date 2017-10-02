Premier League: Manchester City showcased their title-wining credentials in tactical win over Chelsea

In Aguero and Jesus, Manchester City probably have the best strike partnership in the Premier League. With De Bruyne and Silva pulling the strings in midfield ahead of a stable defence, they have showcased their title credentials.

Manchester City made it seven wins in seven games in September with a near-perfect performance against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Pep Guardiola's side were clearly the superior side and outclassed Chelsea in each department.

Manchester City were without Sergio Aguero, who was involved in a car crash, and Benjamin Mendy. Fabian Delph started at left back like he did in midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk. However, on Saturday, Delph would often come into midfield alongside Fernandinho. This gave City the numbers in midfield and gave David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne more freedom to dictate play in the Chelsea half. The duo has been City's main creative threat going forward and even though the Chelsea defence stood resolutely, it was only a matter of time that City would score.

City's fluid formation allowed David Silva to take up a free role ahead of the Chelsea defence, which prevented Tiemoue Bakayoko from venturing too far into City's half. The diminutive Spaniard was involved in almost all of the league leaders' attack and also had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet himself.

Silvas' dominance in midfield was contrasted by Cesc Fabregas' dismal outing. The Spaniard was rarely given the space or time to launch any attacks. The 30-year-old has had a patchy start to the season after being sent off in the opening fixture against Burnley. He was similarly outrun by Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the goalless draw against Arsenal. With Danny Drinkwater still out injured, Fabregas has time to regain his form and keep his place in the Chelsea XI.

In Aguero's absence, Gabriel Jesus was given the responsibility of leading the City attack. The 20-year-old was a constant menace to the Chelsea back three and almost caused Thibaut Courtois a scare when he charged down the keeper's clearance and the ball looped behind. His hold-up play was crucial for City's attacks and he would have been on the scoresheet if not for Toni Rudeigers' goalline clearance.

For Chelsea, Alvaro Morata went off clutching his left thigh 30 minutes into the match. After the match, Conte addressed Morata's injury and said, "It's a muscular problem. I don't think it's a serious problem because he stopped before it will become a serious injury. He said to me 'coach I prefer to stop myself otherwise I risk a bad injury'. I don't know. The doctor now in the next days has to check the situation, but I don't think he's available for the national team."

Conte replaced Morata with Willian despite Mitchy Batshuayi available on the bench. The move helped City as they always looked comfortable defending against the front two of Eden Hazard and Willian. It also allowed City to play a high backline and augment their high-pressing game. Perhaps, the game might have turned out differently had Batshuayi been sent on in place of Willian.

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling's pace pinned the Chelsea wingbacks back not allowing them the freedom to bomb down the wings. Antonio Conte's decision to not start with Victor Moses at right wing back helped City as the Nigerian would've relished the opportunity to have a go at Delph.

Last season, City had similar numbers in terms of possession and chances created but City were often unable to see off their matches, thanks in part to a shaky defence and the unreliable Claudio Bravo in goal. His replacement, Ederson has settled in pretty quickly and even though he suffered a horrific injury against Liverpool, the Brazilian shot-stopper has lost none of his agility and command while going for the ball in set-piece situations. The Brazilian's distribution is among the best in the league with 85 percent passing accuracy. The former Benfica man also launched two counter-attacks, one of which almost led to David Silva to tap in from Sterling's far post cross. In Ederson, Guardiola has finally found a goalkeeper similar to the likes Victor Valdes and perhaps, even Manuel Neuer.

In many ways, this was a typical performance by a Guardiola side. In Aguero and Jesus, City probably have the best strike partnership in the Premier League. With De Bruyne and Silva pulling the strings in midfield ahead of a stable defence, which has only conceded thrice this season while keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool and Chelsea, City showcased their title-winning credentials. Along with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, City have opened a six-point lead at the top of the table and the title definitely looks like it's heading to the Northwest.