Premier League: Manchester City Salvage Late Point in 1-1 Draw Against Everton

City defender Kyle Walker was dismissed for two quick yellow cards and Everton lost Morgan Schneiderlin later.

Raheem Sterling’s volley salvaged a point for 10-man Manchester City as Everton were denied victory. Everton striker and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal.

Rooney’s goal was followed by the dismissal of City defender Kyle Walker for two quick yellow cards. City were down to ten men in the first half itslef and were trailing 1-0.

However, Pep Guardiola’s fought back to avoid only their second home defeat under the Spaniard.

According to report in BBC, Rooney, 31, looked to have given Everton victory after he slid Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s square pass between City keeper Ederson’s legs from eight yards.

England full-back Walker collided with Leighton Baines and was then booked again, rather harshly, for catching Calvert-Lewin in the face as they clashed for a high ball.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the home side continued to press after the break and were rewarded when Sterling fired in Mason Holgate’s weak defensive header.

Everton also finished with 10 men when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a second yellow card for catching City striker Sergio Aguero late.