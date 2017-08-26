    Premier League: Manchester City bench Sergio Aguero; Benjamin Mendy to make debut against Bournemouth

    AFP
    Striker Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola for Manchester City's game at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Guardiola named Gabriel Jesus as a loan striker at the Vitality Stadium, meaning Aguero had to make do with a place among the substitutes.

    "Come on City!!!" Aguero tweeted shortly before the teams were announced. "Vamos! I am ready for the game!!"

    Left-back Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance for City following his £52 million ($67 million, ¬56.2 million) move from Monaco, having previously been sidelined by a thigh problem.

    Mendy's former Monaco team-mate Bernardo Silva was awarded his first City start as Guardiola abandoned a back three and reverted to a 4-1-4-1 system.

    City won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game, before drawing 1-1 at home to Everton last Monday.