Premier League: Manchester City beat Huddersfield by 2-1

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Manchester City on Sunday beat Huddersfield by 2-1 at the Premier League in West Yorkshire.

Manchester City moved eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League after winning against Huddersfield.

The Terriers opened the scoring after forcing a Nicolas Otamendi own-goal, but a penalty from Sergio Aguero and a deflected effort from Raheem Sterling sealed the win.

Although, Huddersfield tried to respond, with Aaron Mooy sending a free-kick just wide, but City held on.(ANI)