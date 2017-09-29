Premier League: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero suffers broken ribs in a car crash, claim reports

Sergio Aguero has fractured his ribs after being involved in a car crash in the Netherlands, several media reports claimed on Friday.

The Argentine forward, who was on his way to Amsterdam Airport in a taxi after meeting Colombian singer Maluma before his concert in the city, met with the accident when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and banged into a column on the side of the road.

Aguero suffered broken ribs in the crash and could be out for six to eight weeks, if reports are to be believed. While the time span of his absence is still unconfirmed, Aguero appears certain to miss Manchester City's all-important trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The news also casts major doubts on the forward's participation in Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Peru (5 October) and Ecuador (10 October).

Both City and Argentina are yet to issue an official statement on Aguero's injury and its extent, but his former club CA Indipendiente all but confirmed the news when they tweeted saying: "Strength and quick recovery. All Independiente is with you in this difficult time".

The news will come as a huge blow for Pep Guardiola's side, who also lost defender Benjamin Mendy for a period of two months earlier in the week. Aguero who has made a flying start to the league season scoring six times in as many matches will be a big miss for City who are looking to consolidate on a strong start to the Premier League season.