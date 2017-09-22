Premier League: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan escapes without damage to knee after strong tackle

>London: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan received an injury boost on Thursday as tests showed he hasn't suffered serious damage to his left knee.

Gundogan limped off after an hour of City's League Cup win at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday following a strong challenge from Claudio Yacob.

The Germany international was making his first start since last December after recovering from surgery on his right knee and it was feared he had sustained another major problem.

But Gundogan was examined by City's medical staff on Thursday and no significant damage was revealed.

The problem was diagnosed as a sprain and the 26-year-old could soon be back in action.

"It is too early at this stage to give an exact time-frame on his absence but he is expected to be back on the training field in the coming days," a statement on City's website read.

Gundogan was in good spirits after the fitness update and he tweeted: "Hi all, thank you for all your messages!

"I'm happy to tell you my injury is nothing serious and I hope to be back soon on the pitch!"