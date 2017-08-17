Premier League: Lucas Perez might leave before transfer window ends, says Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger

Lucas was not included in Wenger's plans and suffered recurring injuries last season, so he appeared only in 21 matches, including 11 EPL games.

>London: Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has given the green signal to sell their striker Lucas Perez, the English football club announced on its official website on Wednesday.

During a press conference ahead of their English Premier League clash against Stoke City on 19 August, the French coach said there was a possibility that the 28-year-old Spaniard could leave before the closure of the summer transfer window on 31 August, reports Efe.

"I opened the door for him because I have many strikers. If he finds a good opportunity, I will help him," Wenger reiterated.

Lucas joined Arsenal from Deportivo de La Coruna in 2016 for ¬ 18.7 million ($21.9 million).

However, Lucas, the Spanish striker was not included in Wenger's plans and suffered recurring injuries, so he appeared only in 21 matches, including 11 EPL games.