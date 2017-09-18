Premier League: Liverpool have hardly improved since Juergen Klopp took over, says Alan Shearer

Rodgers was sacked with Liverpool struggling at both ends of the pitch and Klopp’s appointment was seen as something of a coup for Liverpool’s owners, the Boston-based Fenway Sports Group.

Former England striker Alan Shearer has said Liverpool have made no significant headway under Juergen Klopp since the German replaced Brendan Rodgers as the Merseyside club's manager in 2015.

Klopp's success over seven years at Borussia Dortmund made him one of Europe's most sought after managers, but with Liverpool struggling defensively, former Newcastle United captain Shearer said he was no better than his predecessor.

"The truth... is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers," Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun newspaper on Monday, after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw at home by Burnley at the weekend.

"What I witnessed on Saturday in their draw at home to Burnley was laughable. I am left wondering just what he does on the training ground when the same defensive errors are repeated week in, week out."

Liverpool's defensive frailties have come to the fore this season after the club drew 3-3 with Watford in their league opener last month.

A Champions League qualifying win over Hoffenheim across two legs, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and a 4-0 dismantling of Arsenal gave rise to early optimism, but the team have not won any of their last three games in all competitions.

Liverpool were beaten 5-0 at Manchester City in the league after the Arsenal game and conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home with Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, before Saturday's disappointing draw against Burnley.

Klopp's team travel to Leicester City in the League Cup on Tuesday, with the manager indicating that he will give new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain his first start of the season.