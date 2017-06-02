    Premier League: Liverpool don't have to spend like Manchester City to be successful, claims new CEO

    Reuters
    Liverpool's new chief executive Peter Moore is adamant that the club can bring in talent for the right money and avoid over-spending on transfer targets.

    Liverpool's new chief executive Peter Moore is adamant that the club can bring in talent for the right money and avoid over-spending on transfer targets.

    "There is money to back the manager and the sporting director," the 62-year-old told British media.

    "The key ingredients are already in place at this club, you can expect the team to be strengthened, but we won't be spending £100 million just because Manchester City has spent £100 million.

    "What I have learned over the years is that it is not how much you pay but what you get for your money."

    City have spent over £150 million in their last two transfer windows and have already spent over £80 million in the current window.

    Liverpool have crossed the £100 million mark twice in the last three years but spent around £67 million to strengthen their squad for the 2016-17 campaign.

    Moore, who has held senior roles at video-games publisher Electronic Arts, tech giant Microsoft and sports apparel company Reebok, noted that Philippe Coutinho, the team's top scorer last season, joined the club in 2011 for £11 million.

    "Everyone wants to see massive money but my business background is buying talent at the right price," he said.

     

      View More