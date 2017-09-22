Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't abandon attacking style despite recent struggles

>London: Jurgen Klopp insists he won't ditch his attacking principles despite Liverpool's recent struggles.

Klopp's side have gone four games without a win and crashed out of the League Cup at Leicester this week.

The Reds have conceded 10 goals in that spell, sparking criticism of Klopp's defenders and claims his commitment to all-out attack has left them too exposed.

Klopp concedes Liverpool's defence needs to improve, but the Liverpool manager has no intention of changing his philosophy.

With Liverpool returning to Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, Klopp made it clear he will not allow his players to start adopting a more conservative approach.

"In the beginning, it was so nice, how fluent we are, how creative we are. We are still fluent and still creative but we don't score, so it's a big problem," Klopp said.

"If you would ask me what would you prefer: 'Do you want your team perfect in defending set-pieces but don't know how to play football or would you prefer the other way round?' - I still would take this second one.

"In the moment it feels like we solved it but in the situation, you can see again we are back to old patterns or how we did it a few weeks before.

"What we have at the moment because of the situation is that everybody wants to help where the first ball is.

"We come too close together in the situation where the first ball is going after a throw-in and it means for the second ball we don't have a good formation.

"We need to get more natural in these things because it's not that difficult to be honest but it happens too often.

"Now we have to work and then it will be even more difficult to create something against us." View More