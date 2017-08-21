Premier League: Leicester City condemns homophobic chants during Brighton and Hove Albion clash

Leicester City have condemned the homophobic chanting that took place during Saturday's 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion after fans were ejected from the King Power Stadium.

Supporters from both Leicester and Brighton, where there is a large gay community, took to social media after the match to express concern about the abuse.

Leicester Police said two Leicester fans had been arrested for homophobic chants.

"We are committed to creating a passionate, inclusive, welcoming environment at King Power Stadium, in which everyone is free to enjoy the match-day experience," a Leicester spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to educate our staff, senior King Power Stadium stewards undertook specialist training during the summer in effectively identifying offensive behaviour, including contributions from Leicester's LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) Centre on recognising homophobic abuse.

"While disappointed that such abuse took place during Saturday's match, we are satisfied that our stewards reacted swiftly and appropriately, which led to the responsible minority being ejected from the stadium and reported to the police."

An unnamed Brighton fan told local newspaper the Leicester Mercury: "We've encountered abuse over the years, but it's all but gone from the game.

"However, a group of around 20 to 30 Leicester City fans close to Brighton supporters suddenly started chanting vicious homophobic abuse and making homophobic gestures. It was like something out of the 1970s." View More