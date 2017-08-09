Premier League: From Kevin De Bruyne to Mohamed Salah, Firstpost picks players to watch out for

From new signings to proven veterans, take a look at our candidates for players who are most likely to grab headlines in the new Premier League season.

With just days to go for the start of the Premier League 2017/18 season, Firstpost writers pick players who could stand out with their performances. From new signings to proven veterans, take a look at our candidates for footballers who are most likely to grab headlines over the next 10 months.

>Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's swiftness in signing Mohamed Salah is testament to the fact that the team is now firmly under the grip of Jurgen Klopp. The manager quickly identified Salah as the one best suited for his "heavy metal" style of play and Liverpool wasted no time in buying the winger for a club record fee of £36.9 million from Roma.

There's little doubt over the problems Salah would create for defenders with his pace but the most impressive aspect of his play is that he can score goals too. Last season with Roma, he netted 15 goals to go with his 11 assists.

Liverpool's attack now looks more menacing with Salah on the left along with another fast-running Sadio Mane on the right and Roberto Firmino in a false nine role. Salah has also raised expectations by showing how quickly he has adapted to the team, scoring four times in Liverpool's pre-season matches.

If he manages hit consistency and keeps himself away from injuries, he can become a game-changer for title-chasing Reds.

" Anish Anand

>Tammy Abraham

The Swansea player on loan from Chelsea had single-handedly saved Championship side Bristol City from relegation last season with his 23 goals. He will be in a similar situation this season as Swansea City battle to avoid the drop again.

The Chelsea academy player will be hungry to prove himself in the Premier League and avoid the fate of former Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford who, after a successful stint on loan at then championship side Middlesborough, failed to make an impression in the top tier of English football last seaon.

Abraham has already scored thrice in pre-season for the Welsh side and with first choice centre forward Fernando Llorente set to miss the opening few fixtures due to a broken arm, Abraham can cement his claim to the lead the forward line.

If Gylfi Sigurdsson stays at the club, the Icelandic playmaker will find Abraham eager to feed off his talents. The lanky forward is not just a poacher but offers more in buildup play than Llorente, which will benefit the likes of Tom Carrol and Leroy Fer prowling near the edge of the box.

Of all the Chelsea players out on loan this season bar Kurt Zouma, Abraham looks most likely to force his way into Antonio Conte's plans next season. Oh and at 5.5, he's a steal for Fantasy League managers.

" Dilip Unnikrishnan

>Granit Xhaka

Last season, when Arsenal signed Granit Xhaka from Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach, their midfield was considered to be their biggest strength with Santi Cazorla being the pivot around which the midfield revolved. However, Cazorla's was a major setback and the midfield crumbled in the first half of the season.

Xhaka was expected to step up in Spaniard's absence but somehow he seemed off-colour. He was publicly criticised by Arsene Wenger for his indiscipline. However, Xhaka stepped up late in the second half, and along with Aaron Ramsey, formed a formidable pairing in the midfield and played a crucial role in Arsenal's late surge.

He seems to have continued the momentum at the start of this season with an impressive display against Chelsea in the Community Shield. He looks an improved player. His aggression might go against him at times but he brings solidity and in-your-face attitude, which the club has been missing for years.

His passing ability to play through the lines from deep positions, work rate, aerial presence and tackling capabilities make him a crunch player for Arsenal. He can be dangerous from dead-ball situations and can pull off long range screamers.

Xhaka brings a lot to the table and this is his chance to step into Cazorla's shoes and help Arsenal break Premier League Trophy drought.

" Jigar Mehta

>Sead Kolasinac

There were whispers all around about the German-born Bosnian's move to Arsenal even before the end of the 2016-17 season. That he was at the end of his Schalke contract and even bid his fans in Gelsenkirchen adieu was of no comfort. Arsenal have something of a reputation for fluffing transfers, after all.

