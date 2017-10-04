Premier League: Height matters for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is building a tall Manchester United squad which is perfect for the physical demands of the English Premier League.

It is no big secret that Jose Mourinho likes big players. His first Chelsea side had a tall spine of Petr Cech, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, while his La Liga-winning Real Madrid side was built around Sergio Ramos, Sami Khedira, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Mourinho and his 'stifling' philosophy might be a contradiction, an antithesis, in modern day football where more and more top teams are opting to play quick, dynamic football using diminutive players, but there is no denying that he has been successful playing football the way he wants.

The 'Special One' is now building his prototype team with Manchester United. His squad is the second tallest in the Premier League after West Bromwich Albion. All his signings after taking over the helm at Manchester United have been tall, athletic players with the shortest (the only player below six feet) being play-maker Henrikh Mkhitaryan at 5 feet 11 inches.

The current team has Mourinho stamped all over it. They are lethal in counter-attacks, physically imposing, and great with set pieces. And the added height, the lack of which was lamented by Luis Van Gaal during his tenure as United manager, has been a big aiding factor. The side has scored 21 goals in seven matches and conceded just two. The manager has even managed to get the best out of the likes of 6'4-tall Marouane Fellaini, who had under performed under the previous two United managers.

The Red Devils have begun the season in top form and are sitting second in the Premier League table -- tied with Manchester City on points. United have been physically dominant in their matches -- fast and pleasing to the eye when provided with an opportunity; dogged and resistant when required.

United's toughness is reminiscent of the great Arsenal's 'Invincibles' squad and the Chelsea squad which shattered Premier League records in Mourinho's first stint in England.

While this United side might not play the most attractive football throughout the season, they will surely be tough to crack down. View More